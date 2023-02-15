What happens when the church goes silent? We know now what happens. The culture goes to hell. The government goes towards corruption. The cities fill with violence and darkness. Public education goes down, down, down. Families break apart, fatherlessness soars, etc., etc. What happens when the church goes silent is what we see now going on all around us! When the church is more afraid of men than of God, you get what we got. When the church focuses on Sunday school but leaves Monday school alone, you get what we got. Because the church has accepted the old liar’s line that it must stay out of the public square instead of the Master’s words that she is to be the pillar of truth in this world, the very salt and light of the world, we have what we have.

Does America have hope? Can we reverse the deep slide into chaos and darkness? This soul still holds out hope, believing that if the church will awaken, refind her courage and calling, repent of her silence and evacuation from leading every part of culture. If the church relearns the mission will involve tension and confrontation with any and all arguments that oppose the truth, that oppose righteousness, that oppose goodness, virtue, honesty, etc., etc. Yes, hope remains, even now, for a return to sanity. But without an awakening of the church, which cannot come until she realizes and repents from her abdication, until the men of the church find their courage and oppose the darkness, in prayer, in word, and in deed, the dark slide will continue. Self-examination and repentance will never be easy but will always be required. Rise up, oh men of God. Now is the time.

