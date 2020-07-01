I read Ms. Smith's June 24 letter with interest. She makes good points; however, I would like to offer another view.
As a 43-year educator in Idaho, in every capacity except superintendent, I taught high school and elementary, was an elementary administrator, adjunct professor at U of I, C of I, and BSU, and school board trustee for Caldwell and McCall, Idaho. I know both the administrative and teaching side of public education.
Ms. Smith is 100 percent correct; health insurance is a blessing. But consider that teachers work the equivalent of five days a week in tightly-packed classrooms where students cough, sneeze, have nosebleeds and, yes, even throw up. We help our kids through illness, home distress, food or shelter insecurity. These demands take a toll.
Regarding teaching days: 180, or 1,080 hours in the classroom or in district in service. These are not hours spent grading papers, 2-4 hours per day, preparing lessons, 1-3 hours per day, extra-curricular activities, demanded, not compensated: bus, playground and lunchroom duty, dance, field trip, activity trip chaperonage, parent meetings, after school tutoring, back-to-school nights and all school functions.
I would have loved a long summer vacation! For a career teacher, however, it is rare and short. Teachers take courses to renew teaching certificates and to advance teaching abilities. In 43 years, I earned an MA and enough credits for a doctorate, less the dissertation.
The Idaho Education Association provided membership in the statewide retirement system, sick leave, insurance, recommended class sizes and salary negotiation. While those sound like socialist reforms to some, they were adopted in Idaho years later than in surrounding states when administrators saw the exodus to Oregon, Washington, Nevada and California. The union is not a fearful bogeyman; it is actually pretty toothless. What it is, is a forum for teachers to discuss their difficulties and see a way to present them.
Teaching salaries are low, even compared with national rural areas. My first salary was $1,400 a year; at retirement, $43,000. My friend, teaching for half as long with a basic MA in New York, retired at $108,000.
Frances Ford, teacher, ret.
Riggins
