There is a Syringa Blood drive at the Soltman Center on Thursday, Aug 3. Vitalant does the drive. If you have thought about donating and are unsure, give it a try. You might find it to be rewarding and do it often to help save lives. A lot of undecided people say, “Well, I don’t have time.” It only takes about 30-45 minutes. The actual time you “give” blood takes about five minutes. You do a blood pressure and pulse check, a brief questionnaire, then go to the donating chair. A very minor needle stick and you’re filling the bag with a pint of very much-needed blood.
Each time you donate you help save someone’s life somewhere. People say. “I don’t have time... I don’t like needles.” Well... who does? If it were your spouse, son, daughter, etc. who needed blood right now, I’d bet most people would have time and not worry about a needle prick to save that life. Grab a friend and go try it. You’ll like it. There seem to be the same faces there every eight or nine weeks. Be one of the regulars or even a few times a year.
