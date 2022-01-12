I’ve often wondered why the Idaho Department of Transportation has never considered using drift fences along our Highway 95 and other highways on the Camas Prairie. Eastern Oregon is used to blowing snow and have used drift fences along their main highways for years. Interstate 84, from Pendelton to LaGrande, for instance, has them along the freeway.

I know Idaho farmers have always believed in the “farm to the fog we live” theory and there is nothing along our highways to stop the blowing snow. Probably have to buy right away and for loss of income to a few farmers – but heh, they’re used to getting subsidized – just another check to cash.

Michael Smith

Ferdinand

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments