Idaho teens need you! At any given time, approximately 500 kids between the ages of 12 and 18 are in foster care in Idaho alone. Please help us find a home for every teen for the holidays. If you have ever had a fleeting thought about becoming a foster parent, now is the time.

Think back to when a caring adult impacted your teenage years - from driving your first car and starting your first job to going on your first date. Without a caring adult, these life events would be challenging to navigate alone.

