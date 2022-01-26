As teenagers, we experienced many firsts – our first date, our first driving lesson, our first job interview – and most of us had a supportive adult to help guide us through it all. But not every teen has that caring adult in their life.
Teenagers need a sense of stability, connection, and guidance - especially with big life tasks such as enrolling in college, finding employment, and establishing healthy relationships. Not only that, but they are rapidly developing mentally, physically, emotionally, and spiritually.
Think back to an adult who made an impact during your teenage years. Did they play a role in changing the trajectory of your life? They most likely did by providing stability and support. Many teens in Idaho need this guidance. The impact of a caring adult is crucial as they navigate life and its many challenges. We never outgrow the need for a family.
You can make the difference, and you won’t have to do it alone. The State of Idaho provides assistance in medical and dental insurance, foster care reimbursement, case management service, support groups, and more.
Foster Care informational meetings occur monthly. Learn how you can make an impact in the life of a teen. Visit fosteringidaho.org or call 2-1-1.
Margaret Zysk
Fostering Idaho
Region 2 - Recruitment Coordinator
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.