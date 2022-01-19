This letter is a plea to the business owners and community members of Kooskia. I hate to say it, but there may not be a Kooskia Days 2022 or any to follow. Since I joined the Chamber in 2016, there have always been just a handful of people on the chamber. The year after I first joined, the entire Chamber folded, and a new Chamber emerged with myself as the only remnant of the former. This happened because the former members were unable to go on with just the three of them and myself. I completely understand.
For a while, there were five-seven of us. Now, there are four members in total. President – Ashley Walker; vice-president – Brenda Ross; treasurer and secretary – Lora Reuben; and member – Alan Reuben. We have all given our hours and worked freely for the last few years to try to keep traditions alive and make improvements where we can.
I’m sad to say it, we just can’t keep going like this. If the Chamber doesn’t gain new members soon, we may be voting to dissolve soon as well. We don’t expect 50 new members giving all their spare time. We just want a few more people willing to take on one project at a time when they can. Even having people join a list of volunteers we could call for help from time to time would be greatly appreciated. It seems most people don’t want to be involved anymore and the last two years have seen that outlook multiply.
Now is the time for people to get involved in their communities and make connections. Now is the time to rely on each other and become more like family and less like strangers. This Chamber gives great thanks and appreciation to all who have volunteered and helped us over the years; to all the businesses and individuals who have participated and donated. We could not have done it without your help. To those who are reading this, please consider becoming a member and/or passing information along to others. The Chamber meets on the first Wednesday of every month at 5:30 p.m., back meeting room of the Kooskia Café. Join us!
Ashley Walker
Kooskia
