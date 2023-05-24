On Jan. 7, 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments about the OSHA-enforced mandates for Covid vaccination or weekly testing. I listened to those arguments in full.
The level of ignorance and/or intentionally misleading statements made by several justices was breathtaking. A small and incomplete list of those includes:
• 100,000 children in critical care and on ventilators (Sotomayor)
• Vaccine mandate would prevent 100% of U.S. cases (Breyer)
• COVID deaths are at an all-time high (Sotomayor)
• It’s “beyond settled” that vaccines and masks are best way to stop the spread (Kagan)
• COVID vaccines stop transmission (Kagan)
• Federal government can mandate vaccines using its police power (Sotomayor)
• Hospitals are nearing capacity (Sotomayor)
• Omicron is deadlier than Delta (Sotomayor)
• Hospitals are full of unvaccinated people (Breyer)
All these statements are now demonstrated to be speculation at best or factually incorrect based on irresponsible and misleading “news” – sources funded by the companies producing and profiting from vaccines were pushing fear over facts – a clear conflict of interest.
“Facts” presented during the Covid window changed often and rapidly.
Unfortunately, the vast majority of broadcast and legacy media sources appeared to have no desire or incentive to report accurately.
It’s painful to discover elements of our own government were ill-informed, negligent, and, in some cases, criminally complicit in an actual conspiracy:
Transferring billions of dollars of public money into private hands, creating nine new billionaires in the process.
Closing thousands of small businesses.
Attempting to curtail freedom of assembly, including in houses of faith.
Closing schools, isolating children and dramatically harming their educational process.
CDC, NIH and other bureaucracies promoted what has proved to be grossly inaccurate information.
Now that Syringa Hospital Board seats are decided, it would be wise to discuss lessons learned and give employees an opportunity to speak about their experiences, particularly those who took the brave and unpopular stance of refusing the vaccine.
While advisory boards must respond to situations as they arise and give guidance in real-time, it would be wise to consider beforehand what limits to place on government overreach should a similar situation arise.
Thank you, Fred, for these facts.
