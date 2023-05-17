“Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” – Santayana
I don’t believe in most of today’s conspiracies. How can I miss them? Did the Libs confuse me?
Maybe we all need to look at history. Go back to the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s. Back to Republicans, like me, supporting the Vietnam War which was to fight communism, and draft dodgers and flag burning, and not realizing who always comes out ahead with war. And building fallout shelters for the impending destruction of life on Earth. And of the John Birch Society, which few have heard of today, enlightening the populace of the worldwide Illuminati conspiracy, by having chapters, of which I was the head of one, and of such society fighting the school system, just like today, only for different reasons—unions, one of which, blacklisted me for my radicalism.
And in the ‘30s—'60s, the longest serving head of the FBI (as well-known then as Trump is now), who fought the mobs during and after prohibition, and of communist and socialist parties running for offices in this country in the ’30s, and being popular, and General Smedley Butler traveling by train across America promoting his book, “War is a Racket,” and he knew from experience that such was the case.
I began my conspiracy journey in 1962, while still in high school when I read “None Dare Call it Treason,” followed later by “None Dare Call it Conspiracy,” and “Tragedy and Hope The History of the World in Our Time,” which was written by Harvard professor Carrol Quigely, the mentor of Bill Clinton, and learning where Communists got their marching orders when WWII shut off communications (Council of Foreign Relations in New York), and the Federal Reserve System and Amschell Rothchild’s influence, (”Give me control of a nation’s money, and I care not who writes its laws.”), and the Trilateral Commission, and the Bilderbergs.
Now we hear the NRA and GOA telling us we must buy more guns because the Democrats and the globalists are about to take all our guns. Is this idea new? Maybe, but in 1975, after reading Guns and Ammo columnist Mel Tappan talk of this, in his column, “Tappan on Survival,” I hid all my firearms in places where metal detectors could not find them.
In the ‘80s—'90s, there was HAARP (weather control) and chemtrails. And the Berlin Wall going down, ridding our country of the need to spend so much money on armaments. But then Reagan tripled the war spending with “Star Wars” after the Communist threat appeared to be over. This all made sense when one learns of President Eisenhower’s warning of the military-industrial complex. As soon as one conspiracy theory dies out, another will replace it. I looked up “conspiracy theories” online once and found hundreds of them, and I had worked on so many more than 50 years, and all I have to show for it is a low income, having spent so much of my time and money fighting so many imaginary enemies. And I and my fellow fighters were sure that, “The end of America was near.”
And we need to teach American school kids about both the successes and failures of this country. No sugar-coating history. “Manifest Destiny” pretty well destroyed Native Americans as we took their treaty-allotted lands, and we did a real number on the Blacks of this land, like with Black Wall Street, and our children need to know that. I was registered as a Republican since I was 18, though I gradually began voting Libertarian as I became opposed to government control and helping the rich, and I felt both parties did just that, with wars and tax cuts for the wealthy. And when Trump was elected, I became unaffiliated (Independent). In another 50 years, people won’t have heard of today’s conspiracies, though they may exist under different names. And organizations or militias like the Proud Boys or the Oath Keepers or the 3 Percenters, will fade into history just like the John Birch Society has done.
Patrick Threewit
Kooskia
