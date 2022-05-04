I’ve read recently where several people have stated that the U.S. Constitution guarantees the right to abortion. The U.S. Constitution does not guarantee the right to abortion, but guarantees the right to “Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of happiness.”

Abortion is the taking of life from an unborn baby, therefore the Constitution does not guarantee the right to abortion!

Charlotte DeArmond

Grangeville

