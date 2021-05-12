Gee, ...where to start? How about with the 3.1 million dollar boondoggle, aka, the MVSD levy. Evidently, Fiske and his cohorts on the board (Casey Smith excluded) thought that putting a 1 behind the 3 million dollars as opposed to last years 9 was going to make us feel all better. Fiske even suggested they hit us with a two- year 6 million dollar levy to spare them having to explain their voodoo economics on an annual basis.
Let’s see what hasn’t changed over at the district. Obviously, their appetite for a bloated budget resplendent with pork and wasteful spending is as voracious as ever. Teachers, staff and employees were idle for several months, yet continued to draw wages and salaries, accrue vacation time and sick leave. The district still expects its patrons, who by and large can afford only bronze health care plans, to finance their and their families platinum health care plans. That’s a real deal for us, don’t you think?
Now let’s talk about what did change. According to Idaho.gov., the MVSD has been allocated $1,894,155 from the American Rescue Plan which was just signed into law. In addition, MVSD is to receive $934,244.87 in SRS funds (Clearwater Progress, April 22).
Those amounts, combined, total $2,828,399.87 in federal monies coming into this school district this year, a figure I’m sure they would prefer we were unaware of. Also, take the time to compare your property tax bill from 2019 (with a levy) to your tax bill for 2020 (without a levy). My property taxes were reduced by 36 percent, so when they tell you their levy will impact your taxes only slightly, they get a pinocchio on that one.
A 3.1 million dollar levy even without the 2.8 million in federal money is an insult to our fiscal acumen. With the federal money it is an obscene money grab. How obtuse do they think we are?
Come on patrons, let’s continue our tax revolt against this district until they can come to us in the future with a levy that is even remotely palatable. Vote no on this levy.
Larry Frank
Kooskia
