The levy failed. The district and school board initially responded (with a 4-1 vote and assault) to rerun the levy for a lesser amount in August. Now the district/school board has opted to not rerun the levy and instead will evidently fund with existing monies. I appreciate that the situation may be more complex than appears, but i respond to how this all appears, rather than being swayed by the responses of our administration and our board up to the point of the last vote and immediately after.
It appears as though Mr. Smith was correct. It also appears that the board has found agreement with him (“..a rare display of solidarity”..). After the loss became apparent, the verbal assault on Mr. Smith was contemptable. I don’t know the man. I have never met him. But this I do know. He has the right to speak his opinion. He has a right to dissent. I believe he has an obigation to represent as an elected official. Why are boards and administrators bent on having 100 percent agreement? Why must they have “concensus”? Do they believe that if they display agreement or concensus that the poor dumb voters will go along rather than think for themselves?
I want you to convice me that you, our elected school board and hired gun administrators, are good stewards of our funds and tax dollars. Don’t threaten me with flying objects. Don’t try to “schoolsplain” what you think I don’t understand. Don’t malign me by saying I don’t care about our kids in a way that only you can. Don’t blame anyone who is a convenient target for your failure of leadership. Stop bullying and justifying your behavior because it’s popular with your peers.
Instead, convince me with your honesty. Convince me by taking responsibility for failure. Answer the questions and concerns of the voter, no matter how exasperated you get or how ignorant you believe we are. Convince me by showing me you have a plan instead of a demand. And finally, for me personally, I need to be convinced that the wishes of our district leadership are not influenced behind the scenes by the agenda of a union that puts their interests above the voter or the student.
It appears to me that in the near future the district will have to address a capital bond. You, the board and administration, had better get busy and lead if there is to be any hope that request would have a positive outcome. Pass a levy first. If you want something different, do something different.
Edwin Anglesey
Grangeville
