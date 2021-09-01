What has taken over our country, and much of the world, is a form of corporate fascism. It involves a government and corporate partnership, with the corporations controlling the government instead of the other way around. The groundwork has been laid over many years. Large corporate lobbyists and their many created special interest groups influence and control politicians. It is common for career politicians to receive the great majority of their campaign funds from these special interests. The biggest contributor to this corruption is the pharmaceutical industry. That is why 49 of 50 governors rolled over, willingly turning on their own people, destroying health, livelihoods and families.
It just so happened that emergency power legislation had been enacted leading up to this takeover by these same bought off and controlled politicians. Just declare an emergency, and the international corporate overlords get to do what ever they want. Inalienable rights be dammed.
Of course, since the media is a wholly owned and controlled subsidiary of this global cartel, the people are lied to, ad nauseam, and like lemmings help carry out the program of their own destruction. To keep the false narrative going, big tech swings into action, with fake “fact checkers,” debunking or outright banning all opposing facts and opinion. A classic fascist move.
Of course, with the revolving door between government and corporate entities, the supposed “regulatory” agencies actually allow corporations to make a killing, while the public suffers and, in this case, dies. The FDA has now “approved” the Pfizer experimental gene therapy injections, in spite of over 30,000 people having died from “COVID” jabs in the U.S. and U.K. alone. And these are government admitted figures, which could easily be 10 times greater. But, you won’t hear of these deaths, or over 2 million adverse injuries in the “news” or from your politicians or “health” agencies. That is because we are a conquered people and our captors want to genetically modify all of humanity, for some psychopathic reason. So, they will keep lying to and scaring people until they get the job done, one way or another.
Jay Maxner
Kooskia
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.