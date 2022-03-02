Some information to correct the recent flood of misinformation.
• The March 8 levy election date was set by MVSD 244 as a courtesy because, if there is a funding failure, teachers and support staff, whose jobs are on the line, need sufficient time to seek employment elsewhere. May is too late to enter a competitive job market.
• The general ‘broad stroke’ and a detailed MVSD 244 budget has been available since Dec. 8 when it was presented at the public-school board meeting. There has been no lack of transparency and no hidden numbers.
• The property tax amount ($147 per $100,000 of assessed taxable value) was available shortly after the Jan. 17 school board meeting, and has been published in multiple formats.
• The MVSD 244 School Board meetings are regularly scheduled in advance, reserved on the school calendar, and then publicly/legally advertised.
• Early voting began Feb. 14 – a month, not a week – after the school board meeting of Jan. 17.
• With five avowed ‘conservative’ school board members, it would be very difficult for the March 8 election to be a ‘leftist maneuver.’ Name-calling is not a solution to genuine funding needs.
• Could someone please offer a definition of “real locals”?
Liz Clark
Grangeville
