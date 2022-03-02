Some information to correct the recent flood of misinformation.

• The March 8 levy election date was set by MVSD 244 as a courtesy because, if there is a funding failure, teachers and support staff, whose jobs are on the line, need sufficient time to seek employment elsewhere. May is too late to enter a competitive job market.

• The general ‘broad stroke’ and a detailed MVSD 244 budget has been available since Dec. 8 when it was presented at the public-school board meeting. There has been no lack of transparency and no hidden numbers.

• The property tax amount ($147 per $100,000 of assessed taxable value) was available shortly after the Jan. 17 school board meeting, and has been published in multiple formats.

• The MVSD 244 School Board meetings are regularly scheduled in advance, reserved on the school calendar, and then publicly/legally advertised.

• Early voting began Feb. 14 – a month, not a week – after the school board meeting of Jan. 17.

• With five avowed ‘conservative’ school board members, it would be very difficult for the March 8 election to be a ‘leftist maneuver.’ Name-calling is not a solution to genuine funding needs.

• Could someone please offer a definition of “real locals”?

Liz Clark

Grangeville

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments