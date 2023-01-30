In the Jan. 25 edition a word was incorrectly inserted into the Bill Stone letter, changing it's meaning. The following is the correct paragraph:

Joshua Palken states the county has created a huge problem and forces litigation when it is obvious there is no problem because there is access without having to cross private property of the American River. Problem solved.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments