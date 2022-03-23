Science is the process of searching for truth in the physical realm.
It makes sense, then, to ask: if “scientists” are biased, will the pursuit of truth be accomplished?
Obviously not.
Today’s scientific research is paid for by colleges, pharmaceutical companies, governments, and, lastly, by private individuals funding their own work. Colleges depend a lot on funding from the government and corporations. Corporations are influenced by government regulations and are funded by their customers for the benefit of the stockholders. Many times, those corporations’ customers end up being government or government-funded entities. Governments depend on taxes, the printing press for fiat currency, election campaign donors and, of course, on backroom deals with special interests.
Hospitals depend on insurance companies, government funding, philanthropic funds, and lastly patient funding. The latter is far less than the former sources because insurance companies have effectively concentrated patient funds into a funnel that gives them far more influence over healthcare than the patients. The government has also licensed and regulated doctors, which are narrowing the choices they can make for their patients.
So, is all this influence promoting the seeking of truth wherever it may lead?
Duh, no.
The core cause of this corruption is the centralization of too much power.
We must decentralize or we will all effectively die.
Sandy (Sanford) Staab
Kooskia
