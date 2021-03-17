To Citizens of Idaho County: In this county, it is not necessary to create such sanctuary cities because on Sept 23, 2003, the then commissioners of Idaho County enacted an ordinance, No. 45, affirming that the county would adhere to the Bill of Rights.
At that time, and for some years thereafter... perhaps even still... this county was the only municipality in the U.S.A. to have taken that action, making the Bill of Rights, the law within the county, which means it will be enforced. An ordinance is enforceable, a resolution is not.
Here is the text of that ordinance, which can be found at the Idaho County website, www.idahocounty.org; use its Search field, word “ordinances”; click on that one word when that page comes up, and you’ll get them listed in numerical order:
45. Adherence to Bill of Rights and U.S. Constitution
Idaho County Ordinance no. 45: an ordinance for the county of Idaho, state of Idaho, providing for the continued adherence to the Bill of Rights and to the Constitution for these United States of America, which is the supreme law of the land. Providing that this ordinance shall be in full force and effect from and after its passage, approval, and publication, according to law; and declaring an emergency. Now therefore, be it ordained by the board of county commissioners of Idaho county, Idaho: the Bill of Rights and the Constitution for these United States of America, which is the supreme law of the land, shall be upheld and enforced within the boundaries of Idaho county; repugnant acts, ordinances, or regulations of government in clear contravention notwithstanding. Enactment and effective date: this ordinance shall be in full force and effect from and after its passage, approval, and publication, according to law. Passed and approved this 23 day of September 2003, county of Idaho, state of Idaho. Pat Holmberg, chairman; Alice Mattson, commissioner; George Enneking, commissioner; attest: Rose Gehring, County Clerk.
Julia Igo
Kamiah
