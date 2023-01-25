Bill Stone sent a letter [Free Press, Jan. 18] on an access issue in Elk City, which has been ongoing for nearly three years. His reply shows that he completely misses the issue – which is public access. He states he owns land and can get to it without validation of the public ROW. Of course, this is true and all fine and well for him because he (and others who bought from Mr. Scott) have a private easement which Scott obtained from BLM and passed on to them.
What he misses are two important facts: first, not all the landowners have this easement and therefore are (illegally) landlocked, and second, it is a public right to this access – whether from the Grangeville or the Elk City side – which is in dispute. It is a fact that because of the county’s recent failure, the public has no right of record to this access. The public does have a historical legal right because this was a public road. Idaho law provides that all public roads remain public and may be validated by a simple petition to the county instead of a complex and costly lawsuit. This was the whole purpose of the validation process and was completely lost on the board, who take the same (incorrect) approach as Mr. Stone. This is fine for Mr. Stone to be selfish but not for the county, which has a duty to protect the public interest – their attitude on “private property rights,” which is valid in reference to over-regulation, eminent domain, etc., does not apply to public access to public land. Any wasted money is the county’s fault, as they failed to follow the law, do their duty, and preserve access.
