“The 1930s taught us a clear lesson: aggressive conduct—if allowed to grow unchecked and unchallenged—ultimately leads to war. This nation is opposed to war—we are also true to our word.”—President Kennedy, Oct. 22, 1963: Cuban Missile Crisis Speech.
A young Ukrainian mother huddles with her three small children in a Kyiv subway/bomb shelter. In her arms, Olena Gnes cradles her five-month-old daughter, now asleep, oblivious to the war raging above. The mother’s honest eyes and friendly smile mask maternal worry—fear for her infant and her two other children. Her eight-year-old daughter also smiles, leaning on Olena’s arm.
The five-year-old son has wondered whether daddy will come home alive. “Yes!” she promises. Their father, her husband—a volunteer soldier who went with “the other guys”—will return alive and they will all survive and be happy again. In those honest eyes, you see defiant hope. You’re almost convinced Olena believes her own story.
When night-bombing ceases and morning sun returns, she takes her infant and races out to a pharmacy’s long line. She begs to go to the front, since by now she has no more medicine to help her baby breathe. Everyone urges her forward.
Now, back in the bomb shelter, she looks into the news camera, pleading world leaders to do more than impose sanctions. They need real weapons, she says—and real allied soldiers—to protect Ukraine from a repeat genocide. She predicts that—without such support—60% of Ukraine’s peaceful population will die. She pleads with President Biden to do more than talk sanctions. She ends her plea, fighting back tears, promising that Ukraine patriots will fight (in her words), “to the last blood.”
What of Putin? His predecessor, Gorbachev, promised in 1988:
“In October 1917, we parted with the old world, rejecting it once and for all. We are moving toward a new world, the world of Communism. We shall never turn off that road.”
Once-and-Always-KGB-Agent Putin is marching down that same road, ravenously seeking to gobble up the old Soviet states.
Ukraine is just the first course.
Gary Altman
Grangeville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.