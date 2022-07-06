I am pro-life and anti-abortion. My reasoning will irritate some and be supported by others, but I feel compelled to speak out.
First, I think I can understand why a woman would desire the ability to terminate an unwanted pregnancy. However, the protests over the Roe V. Wade decision are simply wrong.
As everyone should know by now there is no constitutional right to abortion. There is no constitutional right to the act of murder. What is abortion? According to any reasonable definition, the act of “aborting” anything is to terminate that anything. Therefore, any reasonable definition would, should, must include the act of murder when terminating a human life at any time.
The official position of the Democrat Party is the termination of the life of a child up to the moment of birth, including live birth at full term. Look into the eyes and smiling face of any child and tell me it is reasonable to terminate that life, that potential, that image of God. Tell me how any human can insert a needle into the brain of a defenseless human, suck out the brain mass, then look in a mirror and call themselves a human being, let alone a man or woman of medicine having taken an oath to “do no harm.”
Saving the life of a mother when necessary I can live with, but murder for convenience not. Murder is not authorized by our constitution and is prohibited by the Word of God. We want to think of America as a civilized and humane nation. Abortion for convenience clearly argues against that.
The SCOTUS decision simply assigns the decision to authorize or prohibit such an act to the people of each state, where it truly belongs.
The current acts of “protest” are criminal in my opinion. Destruction, violence, intimidation, personal injury are acts of idiotic criminals who lack the ability to interact in a civil manner. What is considered protest today, turns me off to the position taken by those who engage in such acts. These infantile idiots think their acts of criminal behavior should build support for them; how stupid do they think we are?
So happy to live here, where adults behave like adults and disagree in a civil and mutually respectful way. God bless us one and all.
Al Bolden
White Bird
