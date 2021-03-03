America was founded by a bunch of criminals. Collectively they’d done hard time, been mistreated, and been scarred for life, but given the opportunity for societal reform, they summoned the energy and reinvested themselves to produce the noblest treatment of mankind extant.
With hands filthy from digging through political lies, and with rebellion still burning in their throats, the enflamed founders set aside every personal agenda long enough to collaborate (both states and individuals), humbly, for the welfare of the ensuing generations. They must have sensed the significance of their huddle.
Having freshly thrown off the abuses of tyranny, they undertook the crafting of a Constitution, something that would unite 13 diverse colonies into United States, for they recognized the legitimate need for government. Monarchial abuse was no longer validated by God; personal value was. They set out to commission a government that protected the inherent worth of everybody. Whoa!
They empowered government, balancing its encroaching oppression between three branches. Immediately they started qualifying and amending its scope so citizens could maintain maximum liberties. The first 10 amendments sound as if they were written by a bunch of freshly sprung parolees!
First, they protected their right to go anywhere, with whomever, and they ensured their right to talk. Next, they put weapons in the hands of every citizen because human rights always need muscle protecting them. Then they made police officers get court orders to take a citizen’s stuff. If the government accused citizens of wrongdoing, burden of proof was on the government. If police arrested a person, he was due a speedy trial, with an objective jury, with equitable sentencing, and all done speedily. It’s not hard to trace the ex-criminal thinking. People who have never been to prison don’t think like this.
The founders tried to fence in government, to limit the presence of regulation in peoples’ lives because they wanted to give people the opportunity to govern themselves. They taught the citizenry to challenge governmental decrees in any form. Felons today might need to be re-invited to the round table.
David Manley
Kamiah
