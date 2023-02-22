From Friday’s Lewiston Tribune: “Americans to lose key food subsidy.” Do you suppose that will encourage any of the recipients to get off the couch and fill one of the many “Help Wanted” positions I see all over?
“WSU.... student named Miss Black Washington USA.” Why do we still have this sort of contest if we truly want to eliminate racism? Can you imagine the seizures the lefties would have if there were a “Miss White Washington USA” pageant? What’s the difference? Shouldn’t it be just “Miss Washington USA?” Of course, to apply the current lefty nonsense it would be a “Person Washington USA” contest!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.