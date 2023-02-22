From Friday’s Lewiston Tribune: “Americans to lose key food subsidy.” Do you suppose that will encourage any of the recipients to get off the couch and fill one of the many “Help Wanted” positions I see all over?

“WSU.... student named Miss Black Washington USA.” Why do we still have this sort of contest if we truly want to eliminate racism? Can you imagine the seizures the lefties would have if there were a “Miss White Washington USA” pageant? What’s the difference? Shouldn’t it be just “Miss Washington USA?” Of course, to apply the current lefty nonsense it would be a “Person Washington USA” contest!

