For the last 18 years, I have spent the winters on a beautiful beach in Baja, Mexico. This beach is a very popular place and three years ago there were people from nine different countries who camped beside us during the winter.
Three years ago, a couple with a new pickup and camper were beside us. He had worked for the CIA for 25 years. He said the swamp in Washington D.C. was full of thousands of slimeball gutter rats. Having retired, they sold their house and were moving out of the US to Baja, Mexico. He could not take Washington D.C. or the US any longer.
I mentioned Mexico would be a great country if not for all the corruption. He said the corruption in Washington D.C. was many times worse than in Mexico. The corruption in Washington D.C. was not in the millions but in the billions of dollars.
He said the biggest sewer rats were Joe Biden and his entire family. The family has taken millions and millions of dollars in payoffs from foreign countries, corporate businesses and special interest groups and everyone in D.C. knows this. He went on to say that at least 50 career politicians, both Democrat and Republican, are doing the same thing.
If Russia or China wanted to destroy our great country, the USA, they could not have put a better person on the payroll than Joe Biden.
