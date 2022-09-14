For the last 18 years, I have spent the winters on a beautiful beach in Baja, Mexico. This beach is a very popular place and three years ago there were people from nine different countries who camped beside us during the winter.

Three years ago, a couple with a new pickup and camper were beside us. He had worked for the CIA for 25 years. He said the swamp in Washington D.C. was full of thousands of slimeball gutter rats. Having retired, they sold their house and were moving out of the US to Baja, Mexico. He could not take Washington D.C. or the US any longer.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments