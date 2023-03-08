The four Lower Snake River Dams (LSRDs) combined have a power-generation capacity of 3,030 average Megawatts (aMW), but annually produce on average only about 925 aMW. According to the Inslee-Murray LSRDs Benefit Replacement Report, power generated by the LSRDs must be replaced before these dams can be breached.

In its 2021 Power Plan (2021-2026) the Northwest Power and Conservation Council reported that between 2018 and 2028, coal-fired power generation capacity serving the Pacific Northwest would decline from 7,000 aMW to 2,400 aMW. Four coal-fired plants were shuttered in 2020 alone. The Council’s projected loss of 4,600 aMW represents the equivalent capacity of six LSR dams.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments