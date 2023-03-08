The four Lower Snake River Dams (LSRDs) combined have a power-generation capacity of 3,030 average Megawatts (aMW), but annually produce on average only about 925 aMW. According to the Inslee-Murray LSRDs Benefit Replacement Report, power generated by the LSRDs must be replaced before these dams can be breached.
In its 2021 Power Plan (2021-2026) the Northwest Power and Conservation Council reported that between 2018 and 2028, coal-fired power generation capacity serving the Pacific Northwest would decline from 7,000 aMW to 2,400 aMW. Four coal-fired plants were shuttered in 2020 alone. The Council’s projected loss of 4,600 aMW represents the equivalent capacity of six LSR dams.
No governor or U.S. senator claimed this disappearing power must be replaced before the coal plants could be closed.
When energy suppliers identify a future need for additional power, they often post a “request for proposals” (RFP). In 2020, for example, PacificCorp requested bids for 4,300 aMW of renewable energy resources available by 2024. Bidders responded with proposed projects totaling 36,000 aMW—eight times the requested supply.
Bonneville Power Administration markets power from 31 federal dams. If Bonneville posted an RFP for renewable energy equivalent to the power capacity of the LSRDS, the requirement for “replacement before breaching” would soon disappear. The cost to ratepayers and taxpayers would be well below the cost of BPA’s failed Snake River fish program. The LSRDs could then be breached, and wild Snake River salmon and steelhead could begin their path to recovery.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.