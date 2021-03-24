Removing the Snake River dams is the most hopeful solution for saving our region’s dwindling chinook salmon populations. The science is clear that restoring pristine spawning habitat in the lower Snake River might be the only option this species has left. It is also clear that removing these dams would be a win-win. Currently, these dams are a greater burden on taxpayers to maintain than they would be to breach. While some argue that hydroelectric power is necessary to provide Washington and Idaho with clean power, these states are actually well-positioned to transition to cheaper, alternative sources of renewable energy like wind and solar.
Representative Simpson’s recent announcement has opened a historic window of opportunity to create a lasting solution for both salmon and our communities. Please let your congressmen, senators, and governor know that now is the time to act if we want to ensure a sustainable, resilient future for the Inland Northwest. Ask them to work with Rep. Simpson and breach these dams as soon as possible — the salmon can’t wait.
Trudi Timperman
Spokane, Wash.
