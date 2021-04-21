Removal of our hydroelectric dams is dumb to the level of absurd. It would raise the danger of floods, increase the cost of irrigated crops, vastly increase electric rates, and increase Co2 emissions... substantially.
And, for what gain? An improbably increase in fish swimming upriver.
Billions in costs for no known gain. Undammed rivers have lost fish runs at the same rates, so no obvious gains there. To remove the dams would cost our whole Northwest economy billions of dollars.
Again, for what? So that the tree hugging liberals from California and New York can put one more knife in the back of U.S. industry.
Keith Borgelt
Kamiah
