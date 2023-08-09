Three Republican members of the Idaho Legislature want to decide what everyone in the state can read. I haven’t seen their list of what’s good and what’s bad, and they probably don’t even have one. What they say is good might not be of interest to me and thousands of other readers. What they say is bad might seem benign to many of us.
When I worked in a county library in Texas, I checked out to patrons and shelved hundreds of books a week and saw many titles that piqued my interest, as well as many that looked boring, scary or just plain strange. I never removed a book or told anyone “You can’t read that.” As a volunteer in school libraries and later on the school board, I encountered very few parents who objected to books, and only one in 12 years who actually read the book and filled out the form to request a review.
Maybe you should investigate and actually read the books in question before you make a judgment about them. If you were to personally give these books to minors, you could be prosecuted, but because there is a loophole in the law for libraries, they can pass them out to minors with no consequence. Why would anyone be okay with children being groomed.
