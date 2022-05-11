Charlotte DeArmond [Free Press, May 4 issue] is correct when she stated the Constitution does not guarantee the right to an abortion. There is no amendment that specifically addresses this issue. However, Section 1 of the Fourteenth Amendment, which addresses civil rights, was studied by the Supreme Court. They rendered their landmark Roe vs. Wade decision based on the privacy rights of the individual. As an aside, the famous guarantee of “Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness” is found in the Declaration of Independence, not the Constitution. This is a common mistake. Found in the Fourteenth Amendment, it reads: “…nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty or property, without due process of law.”

Patrice Yeatter

Kooskia

