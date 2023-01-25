All the BS surrounding the debt limit reminds me of two quotes from Ronald Reagan:
“Government is like a baby: An alimentary canal with a big appetite at one end and no sense of responsibility at the other,” and “The nearest thing to eternal life we will ever see on this earth is a government program.”
