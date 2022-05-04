For whom shall we cast our vote in the May 17 primary? Recently, our mail has had numerous colorful advertisements for or against the candidates. Whom can we believe?
If the mailer sponsoring party is the Idaho Teachers Association, you know the person being promoted, Senator Carl Crabtree, is supporting critical race theory, social justice, and Marxism/socialism being taught in schools K-12 and university level by his votes in the Idaho Legislature. Crabtree votes for bigger government and massive spending of our tax dollars. His votes support the liberal, one-world, Marxist government promoters, Governor Brad Little and Representative Scott Bedke, and their continued campaign to keep Idaho in a state of emergency. Crabtree is not a conservative.
If the sponsoring party is the Conservative Accountability Project, you know Representative Mike Kingsley is being misrepresented. This organization, as well as the Republican Accountability Project and Take Back Idaho, is trying to change the Idaho legislature to a totally liberal/socialist legislature. Their mailers and television advertisements lie about the incumbent conservative candidates, stating they have really voted for a bigger government. Truth is these candidates consistently vote for less government and less taxes.
Verifying the candidates’ voting records is where the truth can be established. Go to the Idaho Legislative website and Idaho Freedom Foundation’s Freedom Index to discover the reality of any legislator’s actions. ‘We the People’ must do our homework to keep internationalist organizations from stealing our constitutional freedoms. Don’t be fooled by the advertising propaganda creating false reporting of legislative candidates’ votes.
We are fortunate to have vote-proven constitutional conservatives running for state offices – Priscilla Giddings and Mike Kingsley. They have stood firm for the right to life, gun rights, and the other enumerated Bill of Rights freedoms. Consistently they have not supported an increase in government size or spending. Cindy Carlson, for senator, joins these champions of conservative, constitutional, pro-family, and pro-business values. She says no to critical race theory, social justice, and Marxism in education.
Idaho needs a government that upholds the constitutions of the United States and Idaho. The votes we cast on May 17 determine the future: freedom or socialism/Marxism, progressing to a one-world government.
Betsey Morris
Kooskia
