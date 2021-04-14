2,000 signatures! 2,000 signatures on a petition requesting the Idaho County Commissioners adopt a resolution declaring the county a Second Amendment sanctuary — and yet the commissioners refused 2,000 signatures. I would wager that represents more votes than any one of the current commissioners received in the last election.
The reasons given by the commissioners for rejecting the idea of creating a Second Amendment sanctuary are ridiculous. They say it would be too costly to defend the measure in court. They also say SB 1332 has already established the entire state as a Second Amendment sanctuary.
They are wrong on both counts. It is absurd to put a ceiling on the price of freedom. Make no mistake; it is the right to take up arms against a rogue national government that maintains all other rights enshrined in the Constitution. As for SB 1332, it was no more than a publicity stunt.
The law only addresses agents, officers and employees of the State of Idaho. It does not restrict the agents, officers and employees of the national government. They are free to take your guns — just without the help of state and local law enforcement. And lest you have forgotten, the USMS, FBI, ATF, etc., have shown they are happy to act independently of local law enforcement in administering national edicts. Thus, one attendee’s comments at the March 30, 2021, commissioners meeting are spot on. A resolution is just “another piece of paper.”
That’s why it is time the Idaho County Commissioners step up to the plate and enact an ordinance with some teeth. The county should prohibit national agents from violating our Second Amendment rights and direct county law enforcement agencies to execute the ruling by arresting national agents, officers or employees who encroach upon our Second Amendment rights. Anything less is just smoke and mirrors.
David Eric Williams
Cottonwood
