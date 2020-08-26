Every morning of the school year, Americans turn over our most precious natural resource, our children, to the classroom teachers of our nation. We ask the teachers to develop this resource to its maximum level of competence. We don't turn these young people over to a school board or a district administration. Who do we remember into our old age? The teacher who explained multiplication of complex fractions, the civics teacher who explained how our government works. Perhaps it is the teacher who recognized our need for a little extra attention or even the symptoms of abuse. It is the teacher who inspired us to believe we can be all we want to be.
In Grangeville today, our teachers are being subjected to what is the tyranny of a school board that does not honor its' word and dismisses the value of the staff and teachers we need. This board seems to be willingly ignorant of the impact of their lack of knowledge about human and employee relations, the rules of collective bargaining, the long-term effect of a reputation of disregard for basic honesty and respect for a dedicated staff. Wake up, Grangeville; our school district is out of control.
I have these questions for the board: Do you know the THEC [Total Hourly Employment Cost] for the bargaining unit; the cost of employee turnover; the effect reputation has on your ability to attract and hire the very best teachers available in the regional workforce; the legal exposure you created with your communication regarding your intent to dishonor your contractual commitment to provide for extended family members; the nonsense of your move to remove a benefit for no reason (you have admitted that you have the money to continue to respect your obligation); your premature concern about future levy approval that has me determined to say no to future levy in recognition of your management failures?
Grangeville parents and concerned citizens: You need to speak up to defend our need for quality education for our young people and our right to expect quality and competence. Protect our teachers. Get organized and insist this school board be replaced. Teachers, you have a right to be respected, to have an honest employment relationship and have your union able to represent you. Start thinking about "impasse," perhaps the FMCS [Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service] involvement and legal action in response to the district’s behavior.
Remember that the district is subject to the National Labor Relations Act and they are ignorant of their exposure. Respond to attacks on you and your family.
Al Bolden
White Bird
