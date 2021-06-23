Well, one more time the Democrat Party attempts to feather its nest at the expense of the American people and Idaho law.
Idaho is a “right-to-work” state by law. The Democrats in Congress are attempting to override the will of all Idaho citizens by passing a far-reaching piece of legislation known as the PRO Act.
This act would give inordinate power to organized labor in the process of their organizing efforts by major changes in the National Labor Relations Act and restricting the efforts of both employers and individual employees to resist their efforts.
As usual, Democrats offer legislation to enhance their pocketbook at the expense of Americans. They cannot govern, they only know how to rule like the Communist Party has taught them for decades.
I urge all Idahoans to contact our Senators and demand that they vote to refuse this attack on our freedoms for the sake of Democrat political power.
Al Bolden
White Bird
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
I agree. Well spoken.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.