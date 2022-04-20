"Do not judge or you too will be judged."

It’s my hope, at least in terms of condemnation that political discourse will be an exception. Civil and, at times, not so civil discourse is woven deeply into the fabric of our nation.

There is an enormous political shift happening in America right now and it ranges from national politics all the way down to little old Grangeville, Idaho. The struggle is real.

Fundamentally what we have is a massive shift away from a bloated, self-serving administrative state filled with gatekeepers and power brokers toward power in the hands of the people.

Mr. Rockwell [letter, April 13 issue] has demonstrated that not only is the uniparty system corrupt and broken, but it is also right here in Idaho County.

Anyone supportive of an establishment clinging to emergency powers and holding up a discourse on proposed bills and legislation is showing their colors and priorities.

There’s no doubt in my mind that it’s time for Little and Bedke to go. Apparently, Mr. Rockwell is also self-identifying as another who needs to move on. We can only hope.

Fred Stevens

Grangeville

