(Referring to the Lewiston Tribune report of April 6)
Dear misters Rundhaug, Imus and assorted misguided protestors:
Your April 5 assemblage of flagged-and-tagged Republicans on Main Street USA is proof enough that Democrats haven’t “aborted” your privilege of free speech. It has also been my observation that local citizens are freely attending their church of choice, so, pray tell, how are Democrats “supporting the abortion of your ability to worship Christ?” Such a silly statement. (There are Democrats who are Christian and Republicans who are not. Let’s not make religion a political football).
Democrats don’t “support abortion;” Democrats advocate the privilege of self-determination. Private, intimate decisions about body health and functions are inviolable and not subject to absolutist dogma. Aren’t Republicans supposed to be all about small, noninvasive government and individual freedoms? Abortions have been rendered for eons – in all countries, cultures, religions… across all social and economic strata. It’s not likely to be sidelined by righteous one-size-fits-all legislation.
And Mr. Weckman used loopy inanities to waltz around Mr. Trump’s alleged infidelities, but the question still begs an answer: “If moral values are important... why support Trump, who is accused of a sexual liaison with a porn star?”
Of course, Trump is innocent until adjudged by his peers – but when he was escorted into the New York courtroom (accompanied by his classic mean-and-mad visage), it wasn’t for a photo op or jaywalking charges. There were 34 (count ‘em!) sobering indictments—all felonious allegations. This is not political vengeance or whimsical musings. This is the judicial system at work. Denial won’t change the process or outcome.
Republicans seem a little shaky about which side of the Rubicon they stand. And, by the way, the swamp was drained when the man mired in lies was unelected.
