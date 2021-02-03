DEQ is using strict EPA standards to force Elk City to build a new state of the art water and sewer system — backed with massive penalties of $10,000 for each violation, and up to $5,000 for each day of a continuing violation.
What?
Yes, their pending “Consent Order” says just that, and I object in the strongest terms possible. It is unreasonable and impractical to expect a town of 200 to operate a system under rules established for real cities.
The location of Elk City affects every aspect of our system and causes it to be “out of range” with regard to various technical measurements that simply do not apply to our system and its unique characteristics. I challenge DEQ to come up with any measurable concrete harm to the Elk City aquifer or river systems. I do not believe such evidence exists.
The proposed action will bankrupt the water board and most of its customers, and render Elk City, its businesses, and its real estate worthless. The application of big city standards to Elk City is wrong, unnecessary and counter productive to the mission of DEQ. The monetary penalties proposed are outrageous and if assessed can never be paid — ever.
The mandated solutions are ordinary and rational — but applied to Elk City they are not. We need a rural water district.
All landowners benefit from the town, which cannot exist without a system. Yet nearly all oppose a water district. This is due, IMO, to (justified) mistrust of management, and a (reasonable) fear of huge assessments. These concerns can be addressed by a professional analyst (required by the DEQ proposal). Once locals understand a water district is affordable and in their best interests, such obstacles will be reduced.
I am a land and business owner. The cost now is more than property taxes! The current DEQ demands (consent?) are totally out of proportion to the problem and situation. Recall that when the DEQ was called upon to remediate the leaking gas tanks at the General Store, they waived normal cleanup rules as impractical. The same must be done here. I urge DEQ to get reasonable and treat the real problem of our system as the small one it truly is, and not use big city standards which do not apply, and will destroy Elk City.
Joshua Palken
Elk City
