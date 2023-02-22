For several years, I have read letters to the editor concerning the administration of School District 244. When the district proposed school override levies, there was a flurry of letters either strongly in favor or strongly against the levy. Since I don’t have children in the school system, I wasn’t overly concerned about what the school district did. However, I do pay property tax so the levy does affect me. Usually, when the levy was approved, the additional tax for me amounted to several hundred dollars per year. I decided to begin attending school board meetings in the spring of 2022, in an effort to find out how they went about deciding whether or not to propose a levy. I discovered that under the previous school board administration, a levy was considered to be an annual necessity, and, for that reason, there was little discussion of the subject by the board. The matter was put to a vote and the motion passed.

The 2022 general election resulted in a more conservative board. When the subject of a levy came up at a spring board meeting, there was considerably more discussion than in the past. A motion was made, a vote taken, and the result was not in favor of having a levy in 2022. That led to an exodus of people from the school district administration. When new personnel were hired to fill the vacancies, it became readily apparent they were concerned about running the district in an efficient manner. To the best of my knowledge, there was adequate funding to operate the district schools during 2022-23 without the levy and there will be money left over at the end of the school year.

