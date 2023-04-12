It took hard work and research to complete this and get it online. This site had more than 900 hits in the first week. It’s nice to know this issue is not dead like some people would like you to think.
It’s not just books anymore, three more links containing explicit porn have been found linked to the srj243 website.
The school board needs a law to protect your children? The school board breaks its own policies. It appears the school board has a conflict of interest influenced by one family. The book committee has more than half of its members employed by the school district. How is that not a conflict of interest?
It’s a shame the Riggins school board needs a law to protect children in our school. I challenge any of them to show me any studies that exposure to porn is beneficial to minors. They fired one of their own who spoke out against it for protecting your children. “The School Library Bill of Rights principles shall serve as the district’s objectives when selecting library materials. To provide materials that will enrich and support the curriculum and personal needs of the users.”
How does porn enrich the students and support the curriculum? The superintendent bought books with the book fair money, and I question their content. How many of you know the classics have been rewritten into graphic novels (cartoon books to entice young readers), which contain questionable materials, most of them written by LGBTQ authors.
Maybe it’s time for Trish to move on.
“When a man who is honestly mistaken hears the truth, he will either quit being mistaken or cease to be honest.” – Abraham Lincoln
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.