I would like to thank the people who put together the website www.factsbeforefury.com.

It took hard work and research to complete this and get it online. This site had more than 900 hits in the first week. It’s nice to know this issue is not dead like some people would like you to think.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments