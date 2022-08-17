In regard to the letter of Aug. 10 by Shoshannah Hollon entitled "Watchman on the wall."
Shoshannah lists various complaints against all that is taught to kids in public schools. I think that some of these complaints may have merit. But one of her gripes stands out to me. She rails that it is supposedly taught in public schools that “Christian explorers are the devils who stole this land.”
Shoshannah, you don’t know your history very well. In 1855, representatives of the U.S. government entered into treaty with official, accepted leaders of the Nez Perce Tribe. Under the terms of this treaty, the tribe was given all of central Idaho and parts of adjoining states. Shoshannah, the very land you reside on to write your letter to the editor, and the very land I reside on to reply to your letter, is Nez Perce Indian land, according to binding treaty.
In 1861, white men crossed the treaty border line and discovered gold at Pierce, Idaho. This discovery caused a rush of gold seekers to also cross the treaty line.
The “honorable” course for our government to pursue would have been to remove those gold seekers from Nez Perce tribal land, guaranteed by the treaty. But instead, our so-called “Christian” government decided to do the “dishonorable” thing by “renegotiating” the treaty with unauthorized leaders of the tribe, giving the Nez Perce Tribe a much smaller, more restricted area within original treaty boundaries to live on. But in essence, there was nothing wrong with the first treaty of 1855, except that it needed to be enforced by our government and trespassers removed.
In total, our government made more than 350 treaties with Indian tribes, and they didn’t keep even one of those treaties. These are the facts that “should be taught” in the public schools, from the first grade on.
So Shoshannah, it appears you received a very faulty, defective history education somewhere along the line.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.