Regarding Jim Chmelik’s letter of Sept. 6.
No Jim, I do not support the current president and very many of his policies, nor could I vote for him in good conscience.
Regarding King David and his many sins: Jim, you say, “he was God’s instrument in the glorious narrative that is salvation history.” But notice that when David was confronted with his vices, he honestly “repented,” thereafter exhibiting a godly, responsible life. But with Donald Trump, he never did repent of his pornographic remarks, as demonstrated by his continuing utter lack of good morals and character. (He even continues to use profanity in his public comments). And much of that bad, corrupted character, as spelled out in the 90 criminal indictments against him, is “in his own recorded words.” And so, Jesus cautioned his disciples to know a tree, not believing hearsay and rumors about that tree, but rather we are to know a tree only by the fruit that comes “directly” from that tree (Matthew 7:15-18).
Considering again Trump’s pornographic, women-abusing, recorded remarks: it makes me think that – just maybe – the women in Trump’s past who claimed Trump tried to rape them, were telling the truth. It’s a short step from talking about abusing women to “acting it out.”
Godly forgiveness and acceptance of an individual’s repentance is all provided by the Savior’s substitutionary death on the cross and the shedding of his cleansing blood.
If Trump had truly repented from his heart, followed by a changed, transformed lifestyle, I never would have mentioned his previous, pornographic ramblings. What God has forgiven and forgotten, I have also forgiven and forgotten. But obviously, there never was any true repentance in Trumps’ life at any time.
Jim, you say that you “do not defend Trump’s language and degrading comments toward women…” But in bad conscience, that won’t stop you from voting for him, will it?
No matter if we are talking about Bill Clinton’s adulterous affair with Monica Lewinski, or Trump’s whole contaminated, power-abusing history, we can be sure that – character still counts.
Jim Holsinger
Grangeville
