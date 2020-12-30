A question of perspective: Will anti-maskers be seen in the same light as knee-to-the-neckers as 330,000-plus victims of COVID-19 have gasped “I can’t breathe?”
What’s the difference? All were deaths very possibly avoided if different actions were taken.
Frances Conklin
Cottonwood
