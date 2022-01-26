I read with interest the Free Press reportage of Ammon Bundy’s recent presentation in Grangeville.
It appears Mr. Bundy’s presentation mostly lacked specifics. Politicians usually spout hollow platitudes about government and governance; “liberty, conservative, executive over-reach, protection of state & US Constitutions, leadership, vision, freedom, God-fearing, God-given”, etc. These empty words carry different meanings to different people and parties. How about stating examples of said words that would illustrate their particular meaning held by the spokesperson?
For example, by saying he wants Idaho to be a refuge for providing freedoms including “what people do with their bodies”, does Mr. Bundy mean repealing Idaho’s restrictions on allowing a woman to decide what to do with her body as it relates to pregnancy? Or is he perhaps only meaning the right to do to our body as we want as it pertains to vaccinations? I wonder.
About replacing property taxes with a consumption tax. Don’t we already have a consumption tax in Idaho, i.e., sales tax? When making a purchase aren’t we paying a consumption tax? By not making a purchase aren’t we not consuming, hence not paying a consumption tax?
About Governor Little’s responses to COVID. In the early days of the pandemic, when science had not yet known the precise and most-concerning methods of disease transmission, Governor Little was correct to mandate emergency closures. By doing so, Gov. Little gave Idaho some breathing, no pun intended, room to determine ways to mitigate and respond to the varied situations presented by this pandemic.
I also think Governor Little was correct to immediately put in place programs for quickly funneling federal relief money to Idahoans in need of support. Had such decisions been left to the Idaho legislature, months would have passed before any money could have possibly reached Idahoans.
Frances Conklin
Cottonwood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.