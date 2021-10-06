A recent letter is an example of the problem our society faces. In the letter it was stated, in reference to those with whom the person disagreed, “Be nice to get rid of these people, and the virus is doing a good job of it.” On the one hand, one wants those with whom one disagrees to be “gotten rid of,” yet on the other hand one ostensibly cares for human life. How can a worldview accommodate both of these positions? This exposes a problem of two worldviews that are completely incompatible. The one cannot understand the other until it understands its basis.
One worldview sees individuals as precious and unique, and embraces diversity of thought. The other sees the community as precious and unique and rejects diversity of thought. One protects human life and rights. The other protects the community and its interests. Each rests on different presuppositions.
One sees humans as created in the image of God. Individuals and their diverse opinions thus have value. Rights and laws come from God, not man.
The other sees humans as accidents of nature. Individuals and their opinions have no inherent value. Rights and laws come from whoever is most powerful.
The bad news is that these worldviews are incompatible. The good news is that people can change their worldview. I write this letter to encourage us all to look deeper into why the other side believes what they do. Treat them like the image bearers they are. Engage them in conversations that challenge their worldview. Expose them to their own inconsistencies. Don’t get mad, instead have them to dinner and talk. Ask them to explain. Listen. Treat those who are caught up in a false worldview with compassion. When the opportunity for conversation arises don’t belittle their opinions, instead offer gentle and firm challenges to their foundational beliefs. Let’s do what we can to prevent creating a larger chasm between us.
The only way to reconciliation is through humility and grace. Jesus Christ embodies this; look into his work if you aren’t familiar. May God bring peace.
Josh Burnson
Grangeville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.