With all due respect to the persons quoted therein, I found quite disappointing and even appalling your recent several pages devoted to remembrances of the horror that struck our nation on 9-11-2001.
Your interviewers had to have been deliberately selective in choosing their candidates for published comment. Otherwise, how is it possible there wasn’t a single person to so much as even hint at any of the “dangerous” facts which a large percentage of Americans now know as the truth of what really occurred on that most tragic day — who planned it, who orchestrated and pulled it off, and most of all why?
Enough of the “pablum,” please, and enough of the lies. Large parts of the information world are literally brimming over with factual reality (ugly though much of it be). So, how unfortunate it is when even local news media sources tend to act as “gate keepers,” effectively covering up for the hidden, globalist perpetrators of evil, thus leaving our people continually floundering and victimized by the darkness of fakery and untruth.
Well does scripture say at Hosea 4:6: “For lack of knowledge my people do perish.”
One good way for people to begin to break the spell of some of this untruth would be to read treatises like “War Is a Racket” and “All Wars Are Bankers’ Wars”.
Let’s help God truly bless America.
Carol J. Asher
Kamiah
