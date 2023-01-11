Petition for public Hwy 18 road validation hearing on 10-25-2022. Four hours of public comment.
Overwhelming reasons for keeping the road that the public is currently using without any difficulty whatsoever across the small community-built bridge at the entry a decade ago, replacing the one that was there decades before that.
Courthouse was filled with a personal vendetta against one person who uses the road. They clap inappropriately every time one of them speaks against this one person. Commissioners delay the decision on the validation for months.
The 12-27-2022 hearing for a decision on validation, Skip claims the bridge is a problem, so can’t validate road. This takes five minutes. This is disgraceful and the commissioners and those against validation should be ashamed of themselves.
This leaves the public with no access to a heavily used road in Elk City.
(Yes, there are owners that can now gate off the right of way and block it).
Besides leaving a number of private property owners landlocked, meaning they have no legal access to their property.
This will obviously be appealed, wasting more and more time and taxpayers’ money.
Like the county has not already wasted enough time and money, to the tune of more than tens of thousands of dollars (more than $33,000 on the special prosecutor alone) on this personal vendetta against one person that has nothing to do with public safety or public interest.
Selfish individuals getting their way is not what we elected our county officials to do.
