Petition for public Hwy 18 road validation hearing on 10-25-2022. Four hours of public comment.

Overwhelming reasons for keeping the road that the public is currently using without any difficulty whatsoever across the small community-built bridge at the entry a decade ago, replacing the one that was there decades before that.

