In response to Mary Hohmann’s letter last week [Free Press May 24], I don’t agree that the F Biden signs are a protest against his policies. I think that statement was made to whitewash the fact that they just despise the man. I agree with her, as well as Chad Erickson, that these displays are an eyesore and a blight on our community. The main point here is that these F Biden and Biden S**ks displays are inappropriate and they debase the level of public discourse. Just because you have the right to display these banners doesn’t mean that you’re obligated to. How about flying the tried and true, “Don’t Blame Me I Voted For Trump” instead?
Pat Kohler
