Reading the Free Press article on the subject "negotiations" in your July 15 edition, I am, as a taxpayer in the district, very disappointed in the apparent lack of understanding by both parties of basic collective bargaining obligations and purpose.
The district has a certified labor organization, which represents some employees of the district. The CTEA is authorized to represent some employees of the district. This is the description of the relationship, and unless there are specific legal issues which sound in the process that I am unaware of, the rules regarding this relationship are found in the National Labor Relations Act. Both parties are bound by this act to bargain in good faith.
The union has the authority and the obligation to represent its members wages, hours and working conditions. Payment of "bargained" benefits the district wishes to reduce are part of that authority and obligation the union has to represent. Unilateral amendment of collectively bargained contract provisions is not at all appropriate in the spirit of good faith bargaining. The union can and should resist this vigorously.
A position taken by the district is that a grievance system should not be included in the four walls of the written contract. Wrong! The grievance system is not a policy; it is a tool for dispute resolution and that tool serves both parties when well-conceived and administered. No employer policy which restricts the union’s ability to represent its members should prevail in the place of contract language and the grievance process well-written should serve. The position of the district on this issue reveals a basic void in understanding what collective bargaining is. If one understands the basics of collective bargaining, this matter is not at all "odd," as referenced by one district person.
The basics of Labor Relations 101 seem to be missing from both sides in a substantial degree. That lack of professional understanding clearly does not serve the taxpayers of the district, district administrators or the members of the union bargaining group.
Get some help. Get it right. Respect each of your obligations to bargain in good faith.
Al Bolden
White Bird
