It is disheartening and painful to see the divisiveness and vitriol created by several signs posted and mailers sent (without postmarks, I might add) in and around the community of Riggins this Christmas season.
As a public entity, school board trustees are bound by law and the will of patrons (parents, community members, taxpayers, etc.) of the district. In this case, this is where it becomes contentious. State and federal law are always open to interpretation and, in many cases, vague at best. Supreme Court rulings are to give clarity to the law and even that comes into question at times. The local school boards and administrators walk a fine line to develop policy.
Do board members have opinions? Yes of course. Can they express them? According to the Bill of Rights, they can. But prudence is necessary for the public realm and reasonable neutrality is key.
I personally have been labeled a right-wing extremist and a disgrace by one side and a weak and feckless supporter of porn by the other. But a man much wiser than me once said, “If a person is viewed with contempt by both sides of a contentious issue, that person is probably right about where they need to be.” Even with a 10th-grade education, I have a pretty good idea of what he meant.
Now, for my opinion. Take the signs down. The division and vitriol have infected the heart and soul of this town. The assertion that porn and/or obscenity is in our schools is patently false by the metric of community standards set forth by Idaho statute, federal law and Supreme Court rulings. The parties behind this agenda have done enough damage to this community.
Reference to law, rulings, policy and trustee oath of office can be found at https://jsd243.org/
Trustee Salmon River JSD 243
