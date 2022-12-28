It is disheartening and painful to see the divisiveness and vitriol created by several signs posted and mailers sent (without postmarks, I might add) in and around the community of Riggins this Christmas season.

As a public entity, school board trustees are bound by law and the will of patrons (parents, community members, taxpayers, etc.) of the district. In this case, this is where it becomes contentious. State and federal law are always open to interpretation and, in many cases, vague at best. Supreme Court rulings are to give clarity to the law and even that comes into question at times. The local school boards and administrators walk a fine line to develop policy.

