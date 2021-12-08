Vast gratuities from a debt-ridden public treasury are willingly accepted by Idaho’s governor and legislature, and us. These false gratuities often encourage idleness. Show me an idle home and in a few years I will show you a dilapidated house with broken windows and chipped paint. Show me an idle pony and in a short time I will show you a fat pony that needs its hooves trimmed. Show me an outdoor piece of equipment that is idle and I will show you rust. Show me an idle farm field and I will show you a field of weeds.

Idleness is pernicious, but individual industry is healthy. Individual industry unlocks individual potential. One’s work is the manufacture of wealth and production, not a money printing press. Has the Good Book’s counsel ‘in the sweat of thy face’ been rescinded? Maybe Governor Little, Speaker Bedke and Idaho’s Legislature ‘need a checkup from the neck up’. Maybe we do, too. Perhaps all of us can do better.

Scott Perrin

Cottonwood

