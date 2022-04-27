The parental adage “If your friend jumped off a bridge, would you do it, too?” needs to be updated for the current election cycle – “If your friend believes every negative political ad or Facebook post, must you believe it, too?” The wholesale buy-in and spreading of false campaign rhetoric have reached a fever pitch and we are still a month away from the primary election.
Voters, your commitment to election integrity begins with you. If you really want fair elections, it means you are going to have to do some research and fact-checking before you forward that email or share the latest social media ad or post. It means that you must be willing to honestly evaluate candidates on their own merits and ability to do the job and not on their ability to assassinate an opponent’s character. If all you see is a smear campaign, please, take a step back and ask yourself why someone who is capable of being the kind of leader Idaho needs can’t successfully win an election without demonizing their opponent. Do your own homework people!
There is a huge difference between the ‘far-right’ and ‘conservative Republicans’, although many want you to believe they are the same. Don’t be fooled by those who have hijacked the word ‘conservative’ in an effort to discredit proven leaders with the personal integrity needed to govern this great state.
If you want Idaho to continue to be the freest and least regulated state in the Union, please do your research and join me in supporting:
• Brad Little for Governor
• Scott Bedke for Lt. Governor
• Phil McGrane for Secretary of State
• Raul Labrador for Attorney General
• Debbie Critchfield for Superintendent of Public Instruction
• Carl Crabtree for Idaho State Senate
Idaho is better than this negative political garbage. Let’s elect leaders with the demonstrated values we need.
Skip Brandt
Kooskia
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Wow! That is a complete list of RINOS, except for Labrador. I'm surprised you left out Wasden.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.